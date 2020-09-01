India Today’s Lucknow correspondent Neelanshu Shukla succumbs to coronavirus

A 30-year-old journalist, working with India Today, succumbed to coronavirus on Monday. Neelanshu Shukla, a Lucknow correspondent, had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 20 and was asymptomatic.

The news of the journalist's death was shared by Rahul Kanwal, News Director at India Today. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Kanwal wrote: "Shattered with the demise of our dear colleague and India Today’s Lucknow correspondent @neelanshu512. A terrible bout of Covid claimed the life of this intrepid 30 year old reporter. The entire team is plagued with grief. May God give strength to his family and friends. Om Shanti."