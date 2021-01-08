India to chair 3 key committees of UN Security Council - All you need to know

"Taliban Sanctions Committee has always been a high priority for India keeping in mind our strong interest and commitment to peace, security, development and progress of Afghanistan," he explained.

Tirumurti who was appointed to his position in April 2020 noted that chairing a committee on Counter-Terrorism was of "special resonance" for India as the country had bought fought against it and been affected by the same. "Chairing of this committee has a special resonance for India which has not only been at the forefront of fighting terrorism especially cross border terrorism but has also been one of its biggest victims," he said.

"We will be assuming the chair of the Libya Sanctions Committee at a critical juncture when there is an international focus on Libya and on the peace process," he added.