India To Boost Global Ties As EAM S. Jaishankar Embarks On Multi-Nation Visit | PTI

New Delhi, July 5: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will embark on a 10-day multi-nation tour from Sunday, covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, New York and Brussels.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the EAM will travel to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to July 10, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations with the four countries.

Bilateral And Regional Engagements

“External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will be on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from 05-10 July 2026. During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership. The visit will focus on enhancing our bilateral relations with the four countries and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest,” noted the MEA.

The EAM will thereafter visit New York to launch on July 13 India’s official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29.

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He will then attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will also travel to Brussels to attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting, which will complement the recently concluded India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) and facilitate its implementation, Goyal said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 17th Toy Biz International B2B Expo, the minister said, “We will all be going to a meeting with the European Commission.”

“Our effort is that it becomes a supplement to the free trade agreement which we have finalised and will help us to smooth the edges and make it easier to implement and benefit from the FTA going forward,” Goyal added.

The minister also said the TTC dialogue is expected to strengthen cooperation between India and the European Union in key areas, including trade, technology and resilient supply chains, while supporting the effective implementation of the FTA.

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