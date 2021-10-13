'India to achieve 100 cr-vax target on Oct 14, Centre plans big event'

New Delhi



India is all set to touch the target of 100-crore vaccine doses on October 14 and the government has started preparing for a 'mega event', a top Health Ministry source said.

The source told IANS that the target of 100 crore vaccine doses will be achieved on October 14 and the feat will be celebrated as India's triumph over Covid 'evil spirit' much like the 'Vijayadashami' festival, which signifies the victory of good over evil.

"The day will be celebrated as the victory of India over the evil spirit of Covid," the source said. The government is pushing its boundaries to achieve the target of 100 crore doses by that day, he added.

The Health Ministry has planned to celebrate this in a grand manner on 'Vijayadashami' to symbolically register the victory over Covid. All the concerned departments have been instructed to be prepared in advance to disseminate the achievement via media to make people aware about it. The mega celebration will involve frontline workers, healthcare staff and Covid warriors, who died of the infection playing a pivotal role in achieving the target of 100 crore doses.

The world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 is being conducted in India, "and it will be a special occasion to celebrate when we complete administering 100 crore doses of vaccines", said the source.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:41 AM IST