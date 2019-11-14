India terms as 'fake' reports in Bangladeshi media of PM Modi congratulating CJI over Ayodhya ruling

New Delhi: India on Wednesday termed as "malicious" and "fake" reports circulating in a section of the Bangladeshi media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi over the Ayodhya verdict.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar condemned those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake news, saying it was an attempt to undermine friendship between people of India and Bangladesh.

"We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh," Kumar tweeted.