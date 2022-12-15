e-Paper Get App
India successfully test fires Agni-V, ballistic missile with a range of over 5,000 KMs

The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File Image
India has successfully test-fired nuclear capable Agni V Inter Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) with a range of 5500-km today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

The long-range test missile was tested amid renewed tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China following clashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district on 9 December.

According to ANI reports, the test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile, if required.

India notified a no-fly zone, indicative of a missile test, last month. The notice, which is ment to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards, suggested that the test could take place on 15 or 16 December.

