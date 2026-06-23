India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister's War Remark Over Indus Waters Treaty

India on Tuesday strongly rejected comments made by Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif suggesting that Islamabad could resort to war if its water security was threatened, describing the remarks as an attempt to deflect attention from Pakistan’s own shortcomings and alleged human rights violations.

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Responding during the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly media briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had taken note of the statements and categorically dismissed them as “fabricated claims.” He asserted that such rhetoric was aimed at concealing Pakistan’s internal failures and diverting focus from its human rights record.

Jaiswal also referred to the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, alleging that residents there have faced prolonged economic exploitation, denial of basic rights and administrative oppression under Pakistan’s control. He further accused Islamabad of employing harsh measures against civilians, including restrictions on essential supplies, internet shutdowns and the use of force, while urging the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its actions.

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The diplomatic exchange follows Khwaja Asif’s recent warning that Pakistan would consider military action if it believed India’s handling of water resources threatened its national security. Speaking amid concerns over Pakistan’s water crisis, Asif claimed that any move by India to disrupt water flows could trigger a strong response.

India has maintained that its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains unchanged. The move was announced after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and formed part of a series of measures taken against Pakistan.

Brokered by the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty governs the sharing of waters from the Indus river system, allocating the eastern rivers to India and the western rivers primarily to Pakistan while permitting certain limited uses by India.