India sets new COVID-19 records with 4.14 lakh fresh cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours

For the second consecutive day, India recorded over four lakh new cases in 24 hours, setting fresh records in the process. 4,14,188 cases and 3,915 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, sending the total number of active cases to 2.14 crore. As per health ministry data, more than 3.31 lakh people were discharged during the same period.

India broke its own global record for the biggest single day surge in cases even as the death toll is one of the highest recorded in the country. But even as the country reels from the impact of a deadly second wave of the virus, experts have begun calling a third wave "inevitable".

Maharashtra currently leads the charts when it comes to the states worst affected by the virus, with more than 6.41 lakh active cases as of Friday morning. Karnataka follows closely behind, with over 5.17 lakh active cases.

At the same time, India's vaccination drive continues to gain momentum. As of Friday morning, the country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 16.49 crore doses. Nearly 23 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, with more than 2.62 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group.