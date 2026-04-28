India Set To Receive 4th S-400 System From Russia By End Of May; Deployment Likely In Rajasthan: Report

S-400 |

New Delhi: In a boost to India’s air defence network, India is set to receive its fourth S-400 air defence system from Russia by mid-May, according to a Hindustan Times report. It is currently en route from Russia and expected to arrive at an Indian port by mid-May.

The development comes ahead of the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Indian military’s retaliatory strikes following the Pahalgam attack. During Operation Sindoor, the S-400 system was actively used.

The fifth and final system under the existing deal is expected to be shipped in November this year.

After its arrival, it is likely to be deployed in the Rajasthan sector to bolster India’s missile defence posture against Pakistan. The government has already approved the acquisition of five more S-400 systems.

India eyes Pantsir systems to boost S-400 protection

To safeguard the S-400 systems and strengthen protection against drones and loitering munitions, India is planning to procure at least 12 Pantsir air defence systems from Russia through a government-to-government deal, while also aiming to manufacture an additional 40 systems under the “Make in India” initiative, according to the report.

About S-400 system

The S-400 system, has a range of up to 400 kilometers and can track and neutralise dozens of targets simultaneously, it has been fully operational in three squadrons since 2025. It can track, and engage a wide array of aerial threats including stealth aircraft, fighter jets, drones, and cruise or ballistic missiles-at ranges up to 400 km.