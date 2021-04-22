India sees world's highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases; sets domestic record with 2,104 deaths

India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, breaking new records along the way. For the first time ever, the single day case tally crossed the three lakh mark, with 3,14,835 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. This incidentally is the highest single day case load recorded by any country in the world. At the same time, the rising death toll set a record of its own, with a whopping 2,104 people succumbing to the deadly virus.