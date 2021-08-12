India sees slight rise in COVID-19 tally: 41,195 cases and 490 deaths reported in last 24 hours

India reported 41,195 COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per an update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning, 39,069 patients recovered from the virus during this time. With this, the active caseload has now risen to nearly 3.88 lakh.

At the state level, Kerala continues to lead the charts with a steady increase in cases while other areas show slight fluctuations when compared to the previous day. Presently the southern state is the only one with an active case tally well over the one lakh mark.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:32 AM IST