India sees slight decline; 12,899 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths logged on Saturday

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
Representative Image | PTI

New Delhi: India on Sunda reported 12,899 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, a slight decline against the 13,216 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, there were 15 new fatalities which took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,855.

The active caseload rose to 72,474 cases, accounting for 0.17 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 8,518 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,99,363. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.62 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate slightly jumped to 2.89 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.50 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,46,387 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.78 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.14 crore, achieved via 2,53,09,999 sessions.

Over 3.57 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

