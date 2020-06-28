India sees highest single-day spike of 19,906 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 5,28,859

New Delhi: With 19,906 new cases, highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have climbed to 1,59,133 while Delhi's tally stands at 80,188. 2,31,095 samples were tested yesterday and the total number of samples tested up to 27 June is 82,27,802, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).