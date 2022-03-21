India responds after Pakistan PM Imran Khan praises foreign policy, says 'our record speaks for itself'

A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded India for its independent foreign policy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday that India has received praise from across the board for many of its foreign policy initiatives.

When asked at a media briefing about Mr Khan's comments, Mr Shringla said India's record speaks for itself and suggested that it would be wrong to say that only one leader complimented New Delhi.

"To say that one person would be wrong. I think we have received praise across the board for many of our foreign policy initiatives at the level of the prime minister. I think our record speaks for itself," the foreign secretary said at a media briefing.

Mr Khan yesterday at a public rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province lauded India for following an independent foreign policy saying New Delhi imported crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions on Moscow for its attack on Ukraine.

However, Pakistan Opposition lashed out at the PM saying that that he was the one who had once begged US President Joe Biden for a phone call, revealing the truth of Islamabad's so-called foreign policy.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said "you were begging Biden for a phone call and now you tell us about your so-called independent foreign policy."

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:10 PM IST