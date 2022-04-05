India reports 795 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths in last 24 hours

As the declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the country continues, India on Tuesday reported 795 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the active caseload of the virus in India stands at 12,054, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,416 with 58 fresh fatalities, the ministry data stated.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:11 AM IST