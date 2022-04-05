e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / India reports 795 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports 795 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths in last 24 hours

With this, the active caseload of the virus in India stands at 12,054, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

Photo Credit: PTI
Photo Credit: PTI
Advertisement

As the declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the country continues, India on Tuesday reported 795 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the active caseload of the virus in India stands at 12,054, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,416 with 58 fresh fatalities, the ministry data stated.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:11 AM IST