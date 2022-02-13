e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

India reports 44,877 new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate drops to 3.17%

FPJ Web Desk
(PTI Photo)

(PTI Photo)

Advertisement

India on Sunday 44,877 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 5,37,045 in the country. The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:34 AM IST
Advertisement