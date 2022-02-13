India reports 44,877 new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate drops to 3.17%

India on Sunday 44,877 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 5,37,045 in the country. The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 per cent.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:34 AM IST