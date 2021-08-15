India reports 36,083 COVID-19 cases and 493 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 36,083 COVID-19 cases and 493 deaths in last 24 hours. As per a Health Ministry update on Sunday morning, 37,927 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has now dropped to 3.85 lakh.

At the state level, Kerala continues to lead the charts with a little more than 1.8 lakh active cases. It is incidentally the only state that remains above the one lakh mark. While there do seem to be some fluctuations, most areas continue to see a decline in their caseload.

The recovery rate presently stands at 97.46% while the weekly positivity rate is at 2%. With more than 73.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered in the last 24 hours, India has now vaccinated over 54.38 crore people. The government has been looking to inoculate the entire adult population by the end of the year.

Further details awaited.



Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 09:53 AM IST