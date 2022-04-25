India reports 2,541 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 16,522 which is 0.04 per cent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate is at 0.84 per cent.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,223 with 30 fresh fatalities, the health ministry data stated.

