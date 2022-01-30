India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. With this, the daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 14.50 per cent.

With 2,34,281 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.10 crore, according to the Union health ministry informed on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,94,091 with 893 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the Union health ministry data showed.

The active cases decreased by 1,19,396 to reach 18,84,937 -- 4.59 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.89 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.50 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.40 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,87,13,494, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it said.

After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,10,92,522, it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:52 AM IST