India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases and 3,847 deaths in last 24 hours as active case tally continues to drop

India's active COVID-19 caseload continues to drop, even as more than two lakh fresh cases were added to the tally on Thursday morning. As per a Health Ministry update, India reported 2,11,298 fresh cases and 3,847 deaths in last 24 hours. At the same time, 2,83,135 individuals were discharged. With this, India's total tally of active cases now stands at a little more than 24.19 lakh.