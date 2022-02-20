India reports 19,968 new COVID-19 cases, 673 deaths in last 24 hours

India logged 19,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 1.68 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Daily new COVID-19 cases in India fell below 20,000 after 51 days, taking the total virus tally to 4,28,22,473, while the active cases dipped to 2,24,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

A total of 19,968 cases have been reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 5,11,903 with 673 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 14 consecutive days.

India reported 16,764 coronavirus infections on December 30 last year. The active cases comprise 0.52 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.28 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 29,552 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 09:32 AM IST