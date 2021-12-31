India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally rises to 1,270

India has reported 16,764 new COVID-19 cases and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The tally of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the country has gone up to 1,270 with maximum cases were reported from Maharashtra (450) and Delhi (320).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India logged 309 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,270, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 374 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recording the maximum number of 450 cases followed by Delhi at 320, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 97.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 16,000 mark after around 64 days taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,48,38,804, while the active cases increased to 91,361 ,according to the data updated at 8 am.

India saw 16,764 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 daily fatalities, the data stated.

A total of 16,156 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours on October 27.

The active cases have increased to 91,361 comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the health ministry said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:07 AM IST