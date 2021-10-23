India reports 16,326 COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 233 days

India reported 16,326 COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Saturday morning also indicates that 17,677 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 1.73 lakh - the lowest in 233 days.

The spike in death toll stems largely from a reconciliation of data undertaken by the Kerala administration. The death toll in the southern state now stands at 27,765, with a backlog of 563 deaths being added to the tally.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:11 AM IST