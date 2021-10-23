e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi to meet seven COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers todayIndia reports 16,326 fresh COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:11 AM IST

India reports 16,326 COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 233 days

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

India reported 16,326 COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Saturday morning also indicates that 17,677 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 1.73 lakh - the lowest in 233 days.

The spike in death toll stems largely from a reconciliation of data undertaken by the Kerala administration. The death toll in the southern state now stands at 27,765, with a backlog of 563 deaths being added to the tally.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:11 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal