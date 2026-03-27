India Reopens Energy Talks With Russia Amid Global Price Surge: Reports

PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin |

India is recalibrating its energy strategy as it balances ties with both the United States and Russia amid a volatile global situation, as per reports. Earlier this year, New Delhi reduced its purchases of Russian crude oil during trade negotiations with Washington, a move seen as a concession to US President Donald Trump over tariff concerns.

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However, within weeks, India has renewed its engagement with Moscow. Officials from both sides have agreed to initiate discussions on resuming direct supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, halted since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. The understanding was reached during a March 19 meeting in New Delhi between Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Sources indicate that negotiations could conclude soon if India decides to move forward, though such a deal may risk breaching Western sanctions. Parallel discussions also include expanding crude oil imports from Russia, potentially raising its share to nearly 40% of India’s total imports in the coming weeks.

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India had emerged as a key buyer of discounted Russian oil following the Ukraine conflict, importing crude worth billions and helping sustain Moscow’s economy. Now, with global energy prices surging due to tensions linked to the US-Israel actions involving Iran, New Delhi is again prioritising energy security.

The government has reportedly asked domestic importers to prepare for renewed LNG purchases and has approached Washington seeking possible sanctions waivers. While official responses remain limited, India has maintained it is engaging multiple countries to secure stable energy supplies.

Experts say the move reflects India’s pragmatic approach, balancing strategic partnerships while safeguarding national interests.