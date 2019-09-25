India refutes Pak media report that claims Pakistan Air Force has access to Rafale fighter jets

An Islamabad-based newspaper claimed that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has already got access to Rafale fighter jets that will be handed over to India next month. However, India has made the claim invalid. Rafale fighter jets, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, in France.
According to Times Now report, the Pakistani media report had stated: "(The aircraft)... has reportedly been undermined by recent reports that Pakistani pilots were given access to the aircraft and trained to operate them in France... The Pakistani military is likely aware of the exact specifications of the fighters has dealt a serious blow to the platform's potential viability in Indian hands." However, Indian Air Force officials told news agency IANS that such claims were baseless.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets in Paris on October 8 -- the foundation day of the Indian Air Force, government sources said.
They said Singh, accompanied by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and several other senior bureaucrats, will travel to Paris on October 7 on a three-day visit, primarily to receive the Rafale jet. Top military brass of France as well as senior officials of Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, will also be present at the handing over ceremony.
(Inputs from PTI)
