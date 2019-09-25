India refutes Pak media report that claims Pakistan Air Force has access to Rafale fighter jets

An Islamabad-based newspaper claimed that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has already got access to Rafale fighter jets that will be handed over to India next month. However, India has made the claim invalid. Rafale fighter jets, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, in France.

According to Times Now report, the Pakistani media report had stated: "(The aircraft)... has reportedly been undermined by recent reports that Pakistani pilots were given access to the aircraft and trained to operate them in France... The Pakistani military is likely aware of the exact specifications of the fighters has dealt a serious blow to the platform's potential viability in Indian hands." However, Indian Air Force officials told news agency IANS that such claims were baseless.