India refutes claim of supplying water cannon to Sri Lanka under credit line

India has denied claims that it has supplied water cannon vehicles to the crisis-hit island nations under the credit line extended by India to Sri Lanka.

The High Commission of India Saturday issued a statement refuting allegations and reports that water cannon vehicles were imposed by the Government of Sri Lanka under a credit line extended by the Government of India.

"Reports of a water cannon vehicle being imported by Sri Lankan govt under a credit line extended by GoI are factually incorrect," it said.

The High Commission further stated that the credit line of USD 1 billion to Sri Lanka is intended to help Sri Lankans with food, medicines and other essential items required by the people of Sri Lanka in the current situation.

"Such incorrect reports don’t make any constructive contribution to the cooperation and efforts undertaken to address the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Sri Lanka," the statement by High Commission added.

Notably, Sri Lankan police used tear gas and a water cannon on Friday to disperse student protesters who were camped outside Parliament criticizing lawmakers for not ousting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

The student-led protest began Thursday after a government-backed deputy speaker was elected in Parliament by a comfortable margin in what was seen a key victory for the governing coalition.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:08 PM IST