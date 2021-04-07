India records spike of 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases, 630 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 1,15,736 new infections pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The number of cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days. India on Monday registered an all-time high of 1,03,558 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 8,43,473 comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,92,135, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 25,14,39,598 samples have been tested up to April 6 with 12,08,329 samples being tested on Tuesday.