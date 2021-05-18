India

Updated on

India records more than 4 lakh daily COVID-19 recoveries for first time, 199 districts showing decline in cases: Centre

By FPJ Web Desk

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said that the case positivity rate stands at 14.10% in the country today

The scene at a marketplace where people do not seem bothered at all about Covid-19 guidelines compliance.
The scene at a marketplace where people do not seem bothered at all about Covid-19 guidelines compliance.
FPJ

The Union Health Ministry today updating on the current COVID-19 situation in the country said that there are eight states with more than 1 lakh active cases. While there are 10 states with more than 50,000 -1,00,00 active cases, 18 states have less than 50,000 active cases.

The country has recorded more than 4 lakh daily COVID-19 recoveries in a single day for the first time, while new coronavirus infections settled below 3 lakh for the second day.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health while addressing the media said that the case positivity rate stands at 14.10% in the country today. Besides, on a better note, the recovery rates has increased by nearly 4 percent in the country, on May 3, recovery rate was 81.7%, which has increased to 85.6%.

He further said that 4,22,436 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, which is the highest-ever for the country. "A clear positive trend can be observed in COVID-19 recoveries," he added.

As per the ministry data, 199 districts are showing continued decline in cases and positivity since last 3 weeks. Mr Aggarwal further revealed that 1.8% of total population of India has been affected by the disease so far. "We have been able to contain the spread of the infection to under 2% of the population," he said.

The Joint Secy revealed that with 2,63,000 cases in the last 24 hours, there has been a decrease of 27% from the highest peak of single-day cases India noted on May 7 (4,14,000).

However, with 4,329 deaths in last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded highest fatalities from Covid infection, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

However, there was a bright side as well, as 2,63,533 new cases reported i the same duration -- were the lowest in 26 days. On Monday, the number of Covid cases has come down below the three-lakh- mark for the first time since April 21.

On May 12, India recorded 4,205 Covid deaths, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in