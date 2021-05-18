India records more than 4 lakh daily COVID-19 recoveries for first time, 199 districts showing decline in cases: Centre

The Union Health Ministry today updating on the current COVID-19 situation in the country said that there are eight states with more than 1 lakh active cases. While there are 10 states with more than 50,000 -1,00,00 active cases, 18 states have less than 50,000 active cases.

The country has recorded more than 4 lakh daily COVID-19 recoveries in a single day for the first time, while new coronavirus infections settled below 3 lakh for the second day.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health while addressing the media said that the case positivity rate stands at 14.10% in the country today. Besides, on a better note, the recovery rates has increased by nearly 4 percent in the country, on May 3, recovery rate was 81.7%, which has increased to 85.6%.

He further said that 4,22,436 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, which is the highest-ever for the country. "A clear positive trend can be observed in COVID-19 recoveries," he added.

As per the ministry data, 199 districts are showing continued decline in cases and positivity since last 3 weeks. Mr Aggarwal further revealed that 1.8% of total population of India has been affected by the disease so far. "We have been able to contain the spread of the infection to under 2% of the population," he said.

The Joint Secy revealed that with 2,63,000 cases in the last 24 hours, there has been a decrease of 27% from the highest peak of single-day cases India noted on May 7 (4,14,000).