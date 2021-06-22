India records 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 91 days

According to the Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate in the country stands at 2.56 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.21 per cent. As daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 40th consecutive day, the recovery rate is currently at 96.49 per cent. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate has increased to 1.30 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 39,40,72,142 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 21 out of these, 16,64,360 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry informed that 28,87,66,201 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive in the country.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Total cases: 2,99,77,861

Total discharges: 2,89,26,038

Death toll: 3,89,302

Active cases: 6,62,521

Total Vaccination: 28,87,66,201