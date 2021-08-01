India records 41,831 new COVID-19 cases, 541 deaths in last 24 hours

With a single-day rise of 41,831 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,16,55,824 on Sunday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,24,351 with 541 more people succumbing to it, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the ministry's data. The number of active cases has gone up to 4,10,952, accounting for 1.30 per cent of the total number of cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent.

An increase of 2,032 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 tally in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent, according to the Ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone up to 3,08,20,521, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

In its battle with the pandemic, India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein 46.82 crore tests have been conducted so far. As a part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, India has administered 47.02 crores (47,02,98,596) vaccine doses so far.

The Union Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.