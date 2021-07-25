India records 39,742 fresh COVID-19 cases, 535 fatalities in a day

India's tally of COVID-19 infections rose by 39,742 in a day to reach 3,13,71,901, while 535 more people succumbed to the viral disease during the same period taking the death toll to 4,20,551 on Sunday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases in the country has increased to 4,08,212, accounting for 1.30 per cent of the total caseload while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 97.36 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent for 34 days in a row.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.24 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,05,43,138, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up as 45.62 crore samples have been tested. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 45,62,89,567 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to July 24, and out of these, 17,18,756 samples were tested yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country has reached 43.31 crore. The Union Health Ministry further informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 43,31,50,864.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.