India records 14,256 daily Covid-19 cases

New Delhi/Jaipur

The daily Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours dropped to 14,256 as against the recovery of 17,130 and the net decline of 3026 cases from the total active caseload, which has further dropped to 1,85,662.

As many as 28 states/Union Territories have less than 5,000 active cases while the total recovery has gone up to 103.01 lakh. As many as 28 states/UTs have the recovery rate of more than the national average. There were 152 fatalities in the past 24 hours, 50 of them in Maharashtra, followed by 19 in Kerala and 8 each in UP and West Bengal. Eight States/UTs accounted for 75.66% of the new deaths.

Labour migration spikes in Rajasthan: With the drop in Covid cases, labour migration has picked up in Rajasthan. Santosh Poonia, programme manager at NGO Aajeevika Bureau, who works on labour issues, says migration is higher now than it was earlier. "We see more migration now because people had no work and income in the last 2-3 months. They have picked up debts and now entire families, men, women and kids are migrating to other states in search of jobs,” says Poonia.

Work in unison to contain Covid spread, says Birla: Emphasising utmost standards of sanitisation and fumigation may be made during the Budget Session commencing next week, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday directed all agencies concerned to work in unison to contain the possibility of Covid-19 infection.

Birla's direction came during inspection visits conducted at various facilities in the Parliament House complex. He visited the LS Chamber, Central Hall, corridors, lobbies, waiting rooms and other areas in the Parliament House with officers of the LS Secretariat, CPWD, and other agencies.

India tops 15L vaccination: India overshot 15 lakh Covid vaccinations by 6pm on the 8th day of the vaccination drive on Saturday, with the exact vaccinations reached 15,37,190, which is 10 times the total Covid deaths in the country. As many as 1,46,598 persons were inoculated on Saturday.

Those hospitalised due to an adverse reaction after the vaccination was 0.0007%, the Health Ministry said to assure people to remove any fear about inoculation of the vaccine. Only 11 persons were hospitalised. In the last 24 hours, 1, who was hospitalised on Jan 20, was in a government hospital at Guntur in Andhra.

A total of six deaths have been reported so far, including a woman, 56, who died in Gurugram, Haryana, in 24 hours. The post-mortem confirms cardio-pulmonary disease for her death and it was not related to vaccination. None of the deaths has been causally linked with Covid-19 vaccination.

Gujarat had the highest 22,063 vaccinations on Saturday, followed by 21,751 in Maharashtra. 14,892 in Odisha, 12,165 in Bihar, 11,562 in Andhra, 8,138 in Chhattisgarh, 8,968 in Punjab, 7,900 in Rajasthan, 6,111 in Delhi and 6,012 in Kerala. —Agencies inputs