India proud of its Olympians' contributions to sports: PM Modi on Olympic Day 2021

On the occasion of Olympic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is proud of the contributions of athletes who have represented the country at the Olympics over the years to sports.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes."
Olympic Day is a global celebration of the founding of the International Olympic Committee and the modern Olympic movement, encouraging participation in sports.
PM Modi also greeted the Indian contingent ahead of Tokyo Olympics. "In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run-up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part," he tweeted.
The Tokyo Olympics are set to open on July 23, 2021, after being postponed eight months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, a total of 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the showpiece event across 11 sports disciplines, and more athletes are likely to qualify for the marquee event, details of which will emerge by end of June.
Earlier, International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach had asserted that the Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled despite opposition from the majority of Japanese population amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
The IOC president said hosting the Olympics, already postponed by a year in 2020 due to the unprecedented health crisis, will send a strong message that there is still 'light at the end of the tunnel.' Bach made the statement during his address at the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Congress held virtually.
(With inputs from PTI)
