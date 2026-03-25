'India Not Dalal Nation Like Pakistan’: EAM S Jaishankar On Iran Mediation In All-Party Meeting

EAM S Jaishankar | ANI

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday, addressing an all-party meeting regarding the West Asia conflict, said India does not see itself as a “dalaal” (broker) like Pakistan, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

"India will not act as a middleman and dalal (broker) nation like Pakistan," a member present at the meeting recalled the minister as saying.

The remarks are in reference to multiple countries, including Pakistan and Turkey, which have stepped up efforts to act as intermediaries between the US and Iran to de-escalate tensions in West Asia.

The all-party meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was attended by several senior opposition leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also among those present.

From the Congress, Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar attended, while Dharmendra Yadav and Javed Ali represented the Samajwadi Party. CPI(M)'s John Brittas, LJP's Arun Bharti, DMK leader P. Wilson, and AAP's Sanjay Singh were also present. JD(U) was represented by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and the party's working president, Sanjay Jha. No leader from the Trinamool Congress attended the meeting.