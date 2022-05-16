India, Nepal sign 6 MoUs during PM Narendra Modi's Lumbini visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday held bilateral talks at Lumbini where-in they signed six MoUs and agreements. The PMs discussed expanding cooperation in multiple areas, including hydropower, development and connectivity.

Here is a list of MoUs/agreements signed and exchanged during Prime Minister Modi's visit:

Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Lumbini Buddhist University on the establishment of Dr. Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies

Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and CNAS, Tribhuvan University on the establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies

Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Kathmandu University (KU) on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies

Memorandum of Understanding in collaboration between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), India

Letter of Agreement (LoA) between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology (IITM), India [ For Joint degree program at Master’s level]

Agreement between SJVN Ltd and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for Development and implementation of Arun 4 Project

PM Modi arrived in Lumbini this morning where-in he was warmly received by the Nepal PM, his spouse Arzu Deuba, and several Ministers from the Government of Nepal.

Both the leaders participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini, on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti.

Prior to this, PM Modi visited the Maya Devi Temple. He was accompanied by PM Deuba and his spouse Arzu Rana Deuba.

The PMs paid their respects at the Marker Stone inside the temple premises, which pinpoints the exact birth spot of Lord Buddha. They attended the pooja conducted as per Buddhist rituals.

The two Prime Ministers also lit lamps near the Ashoka Pillar located adjacent to the temple.

Thereafter, the two Prime Ministers watered the Bodhi tree sapling from Bodh Gaya which was gifted by PM Modi to Lumbini in 2014 and also signed the temple's visitor's book.

As Prime Minister, this is his fifth visit to Nepal and first to Lumbini.

