‘India may face shortage of COVID-19 vaccines till July,’ says Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, Serum Institute of India (SII), said India may face shortage of vaccines for the next few months, and it will likely continue through July.

While talking to Financial Times, Adar Poonawalla said production of vaccines is expected to increase from July to 100 million doses a month – currently it is in the range of 60 – 70 million.

He further said that the company had not increased capacity earlier due to lack of orders, highlighting that severe vaccine shortage would continue through July. "Everybody really felt that India had started to turn the tide on the pandemic," said Poonawalla to Financial Times, adding that the authorities did not expect to confront a second wave back in January, when cases had started declining.