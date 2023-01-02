India makes pre-departure RT-PCR tests mandatory for flyers from 6 countries amid COVID-19 surge in China

The Minister of Health & Family Welfare informed on Monday that pre-departure RT-PCR tests will be mandatory from six countries amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in China.

The test will have to be conducted within 72 hours prior to departure.

"In the context of the evolving trajectory of COVID-19 cases in some countries especially China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan and reports regarding circulation of variants of SARS-CoV-2 in these countries, it has been decided that the existing guidelines for international arrivals needs to be revised and updated.

"As per the revised guidelines, a mandatory requirement for pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) has been introduced for passengers in all international flights from these countries (mentioned in para 2 above)," the MoHFW said in a statement.

This rule will also applies to transiting passengers through the countries irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian Airport.

According to the Aviation Ministry, the travellers in each flight will be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). Thereafter, the selected travellers will submit the samples and will be allowed to leave the airport.