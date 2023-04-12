India logs 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, active infections cross 40,000-mark | PTI

On Wednesday, India had a considerable increase in daily COVID-19 cases compared to the previous day, with 7,830 new infections, bringing the total to 4,47,76,002.

A total of 5,676 cases were reported on Tuesday. According to health ministry data, there are 40,215 active infections.

Nationwide Vaccination Drive

A total of 220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 cr second doses and 22.87 crore precautionary doses) have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 92.30 crore tests have been conducted, so far, of which 1,96,796 were conducted in the last 24 hours, it added.

Covid infections in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily new cases at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3,038 on April 4, 4,435 on April 5, 5,335 on April 6, 6,050 on April 7 and 6155 on April 8.

While the overall count of infections dropped to 5,357 on April 9, they rose again to 5,887 on April 10.

Indian Medical Association's advise

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday advised citizens not to panic amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene.

IMA, in a statement, said, "Don't panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene."

Covid-related deaths are mostly being reported in people above 60 years or those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, among others, the statement said.

It added that the likely reasons behind the rising Covid cases are a lax observance of Covid protocol and Covid-appropriate behaviour. Many people lowered their guard against the coronavirus, it claimed.