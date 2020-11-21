India lodges protest over Nagrota attack, summons senior Pak diplomat

India on Saturday summoned the Pakistan High Commission's Charge d'Affaires and lodged a strong protest over the Nagrota encounter two days ago. It conveyed its strong concern on an attempted terror attack planned by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is proscribed by the United Nations and many countries, including India.

A major terror attack was foiled by the Indian security forces in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir on November 19. Prime Minister Modi warned Pakistan for allowing such attacks from its soil.

The Pakistani charge d'affaires was bluntly told that Pakistan desist from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its soil and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries.

India reiterated its long-standing demand that Pakistan fulfil its international obligations and bilateral commitments to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner.

External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism.

JeM has been part of several attacks in India in the past, including the Pulwama attack in February last year. The Ministry said the huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive materials indicate detailed planning for a major attack to destabilise the peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir, and to derail the ongoing local District Development Council elections.

The J&K administration has affirmed that the elections as scheduled, undeterred by such attempts. The Elections are to be held in eight phases from November 28.