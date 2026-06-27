India Launches 'Operation Amistad' To Send BHISHM Cubes, Field Hospitals And Medical Aid To Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

Indian Air Force aircraft depart with medical teams, BHISHM Cubes and relief supplies for earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad | X - @DrSJaishankar

Mumbai/New Delhi, June 27: India has launched Operation Amistad, a major humanitarian mission to provide emergency medical and relief assistance to northern Venezuela following two powerful earthquakes that have claimed more than 235 lives and left over 4,300 people injured.

In a press statement released in Mumbai, the Ministry of External Affairs said that two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft departed on Friday carrying a 41-member medical team from the Indian Army's renowned 60 Para Field Hospital, a fully equipped field hospital unit, medicines, two indigenously developed BHISHM Cubes, and nearly 35 tonnes of relief supplies.

Announcing the mission, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said India stood with the people and Government of Venezuela during the crisis. In a post on X, he said the relief package included medical equipment, medicines and BHISHM Cubes, reaffirming India's commitment to supporting disaster-hit nations.

Medical Team Deployed

The specialist medical contingent comprises nine military doctors and is equipped to provide emergency treatment, trauma care and complex surgical procedures in the earthquake-affected region.

A key feature of the mission is the deployment of two BHISHM Cubes, developed under India's Aarogya Maitri Project. These rapidly deployable modular field hospitals can be made operational within minutes and are equipped with portable ventilators, surgical instruments and oxygen support systems. Each unit is capable of providing critical medical care to around 200 patients at a time.

India's Humanitarian Commitment

The operation underscores India's growing role as a global first responder in humanitarian crises. Guided by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—"the world is one family"—India has previously mounted relief operations following the 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar, the 2015 Nepal earthquake, and the COVID-19 pandemic, during which it supplied vaccines to more than 100 countries.

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The relief mission, covering a distance of nearly 14,300 kilometres, reflects the strong bilateral ties between India and Venezuela while reinforcing India's reputation as a responsible and compassionate global power committed to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

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