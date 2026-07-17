India Joins Elite Club Of Nations Operating Hydrogen-Powered Trains

India has launched a hydrogen-powered train service, joining a select group of countries using the clean rail technology | X - @narendramodi

New Delhi, July 17, 2026: India has joined a select group of countries with operational hydrogen-powered trains, marking a significant step in the country's transition towards cleaner rail transport.

The launch of the hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat places India alongside a handful of nations that have adopted hydrogen fuel cell technology for passenger rail services.

Germany was the first country to introduce commercial hydrogen-powered passenger trains and continues to be a global leader in the technology. The development highlights how hydrogen is increasingly being seen as an alternative to conventional fossil fuel-powered transport, particularly as countries work towards reducing carbon emissions.

India takes a major leap towards green mobility!



In Jind, flagged off India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat.



This remarkable achievement reflects the ingenuity and dedication of the Indian Railways team. It is a proud symbol of Aatmanirbhar… pic.twitter.com/hVo89u5vvI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2026

A Major Milestone

China and Japan have also developed and operate hydrogen-powered trains on selected routes, while the United States has undertaken hydrogen-powered rail projects and pilot operations. Although the technology is still at an early stage globally, these countries are among the few investing in hydrogen-powered rail systems.

🇮🇳 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered passenger train on the Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana, marking a major milestone in the country's green mobility journey.



Powered by hydrogen fuel cells that emit only water vapour, the indigenous… pic.twitter.com/nOoHyJUPe8 — Mukesh (@mksh_kgp) July 17, 2026

India's entry into this select group reflects its growing focus on adopting cleaner transport technologies. While the long-term success of hydrogen-powered trains will depend on wider deployment and operational efficiency, the launch marks an important milestone in the country's efforts to modernise its railway network.

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Why Hydrogen Matters

Hydrogen-powered trains are considered a cleaner alternative to diesel-powered trains as they use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity, producing only water vapour as a by-product during operation.

With more countries exploring low-emission transport solutions, hydrogen-powered rail systems are expected to play an increasingly important role in the future of sustainable mobility.

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