India Joins Elite Club Of Nations Operating Hydrogen-Powered Trains

New Delhi, July 17, 2026: India has joined a select group of countries with operational hydrogen-powered trains, marking a significant step in the country's transition towards cleaner rail transport.
The launch of the hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat places India alongside a handful of nations that have adopted hydrogen fuel cell technology for passenger rail services.
Germany was the first country to introduce commercial hydrogen-powered passenger trains and continues to be a global leader in the technology. The development highlights how hydrogen is increasingly being seen as an alternative to conventional fossil fuel-powered transport, particularly as countries work towards reducing carbon emissions.
A Major Milestone
China and Japan have also developed and operate hydrogen-powered trains on selected routes, while the United States has undertaken hydrogen-powered rail projects and pilot operations. Although the technology is still at an early stage globally, these countries are among the few investing in hydrogen-powered rail systems.
India's entry into this select group reflects its growing focus on adopting cleaner transport technologies. While the long-term success of hydrogen-powered trains will depend on wider deployment and operational efficiency, the launch marks an important milestone in the country's efforts to modernise its railway network.
Also Watch:
Why Hydrogen Matters
Hydrogen-powered trains are considered a cleaner alternative to diesel-powered trains as they use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity, producing only water vapour as a by-product during operation.
With more countries exploring low-emission transport solutions, hydrogen-powered rail systems are expected to play an increasingly important role in the future of sustainable mobility.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/