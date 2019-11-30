India, Japan to hold first 2+2 ministerial dialogue today

New Delhi: India and Japan will hold the inaugural meeting of India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) here on Saturday and the two sides are expected to discuss on boosting defence and security, amongst other issues of mutual interest.

The Indian delegation will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Japan's Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono will lead the Japanese side.

During the visit, the Japanese ministers will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning and Jaishankar later in the evening.

The meeting is being held in pursuance of the decision taken by Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit held in Japan in October 2018, with an aim to institute a Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue for further deepening bilateral security and defence cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"The 2+2 meeting would provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the status of and exchange further views on strengthening defence and security cooperation between India and Japan so as to provide greater depth to the 'India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership'," the statement added.

The two sides will also exchange views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and their respective efforts under India's 'Act East Policy' and Japan's 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision' for achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress to realise a better future for the people of the two countries and the region.