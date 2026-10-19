‘India Is Neither Bangladesh Nor France’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Rejects 'Regime Change' Charge, Defends Peaceful Protests | VIDEO

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says demands for free and fair elections and accountability from constitutional institutions are legitimate democratic rights | AI Generated Image (ANI)

New Delhi, October 19, 2026: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday, October 19, rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegations that the Opposition was seeking a Bangladesh- or France-style regime change in India.

Responding to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s claims of a conspiracy to spread violence, Tharoor said comparisons with the two countries were irrelevant and stressed that the Opposition believed in peaceful and democratic protests.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said, “I think that India is not Bangladesh and India is not France. I don’t see these analogies as particularly relevant.” He maintained that the Opposition was demanding free and fair elections and raising concerns over the electoral process, rather than attempting to overthrow the government.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam | n Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "I think that India is not Bangladesh and India is not France. I don't see these analogies as particularly relevant... We would never condone any of the violence, setting alight buses and police stations and so on, that has occurred in France. We only believe in peaceful protest... that's the kind of protest that I have participated in, and that I believe the opposition in general supports... As far as the larger issues are concerned, there's no point distorting a phrase like 'regime change' and so on... What we are calling for is free and fair elections... What is troubling today is that large numbers of people have been cut from the electoral rolls as the result of a completely troublesome, irregular, and partially illegal process. This is why we are calling for all this to be undone... It's a constitutional issue. It's not an issue of trying to topple a regime or anything like that..." He adds, "...Democracy is not a gift of anybody... we, the ordinary citizens of India, are the custodians of it... Every Indian citizen has the right to protect our democracy... All I'm saying is we are asking institutions like the Election Commission to behave themselves, to perform as they are required to by the democratic Constitution of India. That's all it is. I'm not in any way challenging these institutions as institutions. I'm challenging the way they are behaving, the way they are conducting themselves, and that is something that honestly all of us in India should be concerned about..." — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

‘We Believe In Peaceful Protest’: Tharoor

Rejecting any suggestion that the Opposition supported violence, Tharoor said peaceful protest was the only acceptable way to raise democratic concerns. He made it clear that incidents of arson and violence, such as those reported in France, could not be justified.

“We would never condone any of the violence, setting alight buses and police stations and so on, that has occurred in France. We only believe in peaceful protest,” he said.

Tharoor added that peaceful demonstrations were the kind of protests he had personally participated in and believed the Opposition generally supported.

Electoral Roll Deletions At Centre Of Row

Tharoor said the real concern was the alleged removal of large numbers of voters from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. He described the process as “completely troublesome, irregular, and partially illegal” and demanded that the changes be reversed.

“What we are calling for is free and fair elections,” he said, adding that the issue concerned constitutional rights and the conduct of elections. “It’s a constitutional issue. It’s not an issue of trying to topple a regime or anything like that,” Tharoor maintained.

‘Democracy Belongs To Citizens’

The Congress leader also questioned the functioning of constitutional institutions, particularly the Election Commission. He clarified that his criticism was directed at how these institutions were carrying out their responsibilities, rather than at their existence or authority.

“All I’m saying is we are asking institutions like the Election Commission to behave themselves, to perform as they are required to by the democratic Constitution of India,” he said.

Tharoor added, “Democracy is not a gift of anybody,” stressing that ordinary citizens were its custodians and every Indian had the right to protect it.

Rijiju Alleges Conspiracy To Spark Violence

Tharoor’s response came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that anti-India groups and certain politicians had joined hands to provoke young people and spread violence in the country. Rijiju claimed that a conspiracy similar to the developments in Bangladesh and France had also been planned for India, PTI reported.

“The violent incident that occurred in Bangladesh and the riots, arson, and looting that took place in France, a similar conspiracy was hatched for India as well,” Rijiju said in a post on X.

He further alleged that “anti-India gangs”, along with some politicians, had colluded to incite the youth and spread violence on Indian streets.

‘Regime Change Only Through Elections’: Rijiju

The BJP leader insisted that any change of government in India must take place through the democratic process.

“Regime change in India is absolutely possible, but only through elections, not through Soros,” Rijiju said.

He also claimed that those behind the alleged conspiracy had failed to recognise India’s different political circumstances. “But those who devised this dangerous conspiracy forgot that India is neither Bangladesh nor France,” he added.

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The exchange highlights a sharp disagreement between the BJP and the Opposition over the meaning of democratic protest and demands for political change.

While Rijiju has linked calls for regime change to an alleged attempt to provoke unrest, Tharoor has argued that questioning electoral procedures and demanding accountability from constitutional institutions are legitimate democratic rights.

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