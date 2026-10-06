India Inks ₹661 Crore BrahMos Deal To Boost Navy's Strike Power | X

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed a nearly Rs 661 crore contract for the procurement of BrahMos fire control system and launchers for Indian Navy ships, aiming to boost its maritime strike capabilities.

The BrahMos weapon system, fitted onboard various frontline warships, is the Navy's primary surface-to-surface missile system for maritime strike operations. It is capable of targeting land and sea targets from extended ranges with pinpoint accuracy at supersonic speed.

The ministry, in a statement, said it has signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for procurement of BrahMos fire control system and launchers for Indian Navy ships under the 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' category. IDDM stands for Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured.

Valued at Rs 661.50 crore, the contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"With a minimum of 68 per cent indigenous content, the project encourages active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs. The project will generate employment over a period of three years," the ministry said.

It also bolsters India's maritime security architecture and defence capabilities and marks a "critical milestone" in the ongoing efforts to indigenise advanced military technology, it said.

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