 India Inks ₹661 Crore BrahMos Deal To Boost Navy's Strike Power
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India Inks ₹661 Crore BrahMos Deal To Boost Navy's Strike Power

The Ministry of Defence has signed a ₹661.50 crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace for fire control systems and launchers for Indian Navy ships. The deal, under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, includes at least 68% indigenous content and aims to strengthen India's maritime strike capabilities, boost defence indigenisation and generate employment.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
India Inks ₹661 Crore BrahMos Deal To Boost Navy's Strike Power
India Inks ₹661 Crore BrahMos Deal To Boost Navy's Strike Power | X

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed a nearly Rs 661 crore contract for the procurement of BrahMos fire control system and launchers for Indian Navy ships, aiming to boost its maritime strike capabilities.

The BrahMos weapon system, fitted onboard various frontline warships, is the Navy's primary surface-to-surface missile system for maritime strike operations. It is capable of targeting land and sea targets from extended ranges with pinpoint accuracy at supersonic speed.

The ministry, in a statement, said it has signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for procurement of BrahMos fire control system and launchers for Indian Navy ships under the 'Buy (Indian-IDDM)' category. IDDM stands for Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured.

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Valued at Rs 661.50 crore, the contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"With a minimum of 68 per cent indigenous content, the project encourages active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs. The project will generate employment over a period of three years," the ministry said.

It also bolsters India's maritime security architecture and defence capabilities and marks a "critical milestone" in the ongoing efforts to indigenise advanced military technology, it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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