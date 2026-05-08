India In Talks With Iran To Secure Exit Of 13 Ships Stranded Near Strait Of Hormuz | X / PTI

New Delhi: India said it remained in close contact with Iranian authorities to facilitate the exit of 13 of its ships, which are still stranded in the Persian Gulf. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that some “forward movement” had been made in the discussions with the Iranians and India was hoping for a positive outcome.

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“We have 11 Indian ships that have exited the Strait of Hormuz while 13 ships remain in the Persian Gulf,” Jaiswal said. “We continue to remain in touch with the Iranian authorities to ensure that the remaining ships can cross the Strait of Hormuz and return home.”

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India has a large number of ships caught in the Persian Gulf because of its energy interests. Energy experts have estimated that roughly one-third of India’s energy requirements are tied to the Strait, both in oil and gas.