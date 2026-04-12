India Hits Back At China’s Renaming Move, Calls It Mischievous Attempt

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

India on Sunday firmly rejected attempts by China to assign what it described as fictitious names to locations in Indian territory, asserting that such actions cannot change the ground reality regarding sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

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Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India categorically rejects what he termed “mischievous attempts” by the Chinese side to rename places that are part of India. He emphasised that such moves are based on false claims and fabricated narratives, which hold no validity.

Jaiswal reiterated that the territories concerned, including Arunachal Pradesh, were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. He said that attempts to introduce new names do not alter India’s territorial integrity and are viewed as an effort to reinforce baseless claims.

The spokesperson also cautioned that such actions undermine ongoing efforts to stabilise and normalise relations between India and China. He urged China to avoid steps that inject negativity into bilateral ties and hamper initiatives aimed at improving mutual understanding.

Relations between India and China have remained sensitive in recent years due to border-related disputes and competing territorial claims.