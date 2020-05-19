India has 7.1 confirmed cases per lakh population: Health Ministry

Agencies

New Delhi

India is having about 7.1 COVID-19 positive cases per lakh population as compared to the total confirmed cases in the world, which is approximately 60 cases per lakh population, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

“In terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population vis a vis approximately 60 cases per lakh population for the world as a whole. Aggressive and early measures have shown encouraging results," said the Ministry in a statement.

To date, there are about 45,25,497 COVID-19 confirmed cases across the world having approximately 60 cases per lakh population. India has reported at least 96,169 confirmed cases with 3,029 deaths, as of May 18.

"India currently has 56,316 active cases. So far, a total of 36,824 people have been cured of COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,715 patients are reported cured. We have presently a recovery rate of 38.29 per cent," added the ministry.