India extends suspension of international flights till December 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday said that scheduled international commercial passenger flights flying to and from India will remain suspended till December 31.
“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st December, 2020,” DGCA said in a circular. However, these restrictions won’t apply to cargo operations and services approved by the DGCA.
DGCA also said that international scheduled flights will fly only on select routes on a case-to-case basis. “The international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Indian aviation regulator said in the circular.
The DGCA had earlier suspended scheduled international passenger flights till November 30. The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral ‘air bubble’ arrangements with selected countries since July.
India has formed air bubble pacts with around 18 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.
