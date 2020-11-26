India extends suspension of international flights till December 31

The Indian government on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services till December 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st December, 2020,” DGCA said in a circular. However, these restrictions won’t apply to cargo operations and services approved by the DGCA.