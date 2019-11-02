India eliminated big reason behind terrorism, separatism: PM

Bangkok: India has eliminated a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism, PM Modi said here on Saturday, in a clear reference to abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and reorganisation of the state. The PM’s remarks on Kashmir at an Indian diaspora meet in this bustling Thai capital city were greeted with laud applause and a standing ovation by around 5,000 people.

“You are aware that India has decided to eliminate a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism,” Modi said.

“When a decision is right, its echo is heard across the globe. And I can hear it in Thailand as well,” he said at the ‘Sawasdee PM Modi' event at an indoor stadium in central Bangkok. —Agencies