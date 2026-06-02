India Dispatches Second Tranche Of Medical Aid To Africa CDC To Boost Ebola Response

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New Delhi: India on Tuesday dispatched the second tranche of medical assistance to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), comprising protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, medicines, and nutritional supplements aimed at strengthening the continent’s response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

India is also confident that this 43-tonne consignment will further strengthen public health preparedness and bolster Ebola response capacities across Africa.

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Commitment

External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, took to social media 'X' and said, "India has dispatched the second tranche of medical assistance to Africa CDC, comprising protective gear, diagnostic & monitoring equipment, medicines, and supplements. Confident that this 43 tons consignment will further strengthen public health preparedness and bolster Ebola response capacities across Africa."

First Tranche Dispatched In May

Earlier, on May 24, India dispatched the first tranche of urgent medical supplies and protective kits to Africa CDC.

"India dispatched the first tranche of urgent medical supplies and protective kits to Africa CDC today. Committed to support Africa in responding to the emerging Ebola public health emergency," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.

India Reaffirms Support To Affected Countries

On May 29, India had expressed readiness to continue assisting affected countries and the Africa CDC in dealing with the health emergency.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that the medical supplies sent to the Africa CDC were handed over by the Indian High Commissioner in Uganda, Upender Singh Rawat, to its office there.

Africa CDC Welcomes Indian Assistance

Earlier on May 31, the Africa CDC had welcomed emergency medical assistance provided by India to support efforts against the worsening Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), expressing gratitude for New Delhi’s support during the public health crisis.

WHO Monitoring Ebola Emergency

WHO declared the ongoing Ebola situation in the region a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17.

Read Also India-Africa Forum Summit In New Delhi Postponed Amid Ebola Outbreak Concerns

Ebola often turns into a fatal illness transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated materials or infected animals, with symptoms ranging from fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding.

India’s Continued Health Support To Africa

India has stepped up medical assistance to African countries in recent years, supplying medicines and vaccines, particularly during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)